PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Down 3.7%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

