Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price Sells 11,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $72.09 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,757 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

