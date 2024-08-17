Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price Sells 11,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jonathan Price also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.
Q2 Stock Performance
NYSE:QTWO opened at $72.09 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
