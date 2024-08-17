Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin Sells 130,000 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $265.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

