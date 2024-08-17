QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered QuickLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $144,968. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 918.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 54.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

