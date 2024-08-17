QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Lowered to $13.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered QuickLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,816 shares of company stock valued at $144,968. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 83.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 194.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

