Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 7.7 %

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.