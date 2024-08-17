Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of METCB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

