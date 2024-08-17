Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RRC opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.