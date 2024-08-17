RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter Sells 2,920 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total transaction of C$230,563.20.

James Jeffrey Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$380,700.00.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at C$112.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The firm has a market cap of C$20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.45. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$75.49 and a 12-month high of C$113.58.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.602 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

