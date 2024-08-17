Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Announces Earnings Results

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Reading International Trading Up 2.2 %

RDI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Reading International has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Reading International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.