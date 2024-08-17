reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. reAlpha Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $575.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

