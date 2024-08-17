Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Sep 24 Dividend of $0.26 on September 13th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a sep 24 dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 201.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Realty Income stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.