Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $2,777,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 188.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 240,954 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 218,187 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

