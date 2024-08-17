Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.