Renasant Co. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 30th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Renasant has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

