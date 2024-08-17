Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Trading 23.1% Higher

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 252,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 38,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Resverlogix Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.71.
About Resverlogix
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
