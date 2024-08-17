Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,518 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 306,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.21 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

