Robert Freeman Buys 2,700 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.41 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,007.00 ($13,162.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. Australian Foundation Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

