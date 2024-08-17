Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 25,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,160.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 40,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$18,634.05.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

Galway Metals Trading Up 11.3 %

CVE GWM opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

