Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 143,944 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20.

On Thursday, June 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38.

On Thursday, May 30th, Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.20 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

