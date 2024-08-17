Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 30,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56.

Roblox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

