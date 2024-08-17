Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 3.7%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 593,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,652,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 171.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after buying an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 510,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $10,811,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

