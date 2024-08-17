Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 1.9%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 33,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 536,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Root’s revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

