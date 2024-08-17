Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $54,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $548.50 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

