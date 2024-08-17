Rosenblatt Securities Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $635.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $615.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $549.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.12. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

