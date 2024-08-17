Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $242.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ILMN. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $172.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,144 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,962,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

