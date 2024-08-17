Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $14.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of R stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on R. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

