Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $14.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of R stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on R. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

