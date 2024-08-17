Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 181.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

