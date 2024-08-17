Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of SFC stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.27. The company has a market cap of C$804.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.41.

Sagicor Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Sagicor Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.47%.

Insider Transactions at Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

In related news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Insiders own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

