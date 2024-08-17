Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
