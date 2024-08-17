Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.95. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 90,359 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 565,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,921 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.