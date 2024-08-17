SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 192,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

