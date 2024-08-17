ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down to $48.02

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.02, but opened at $46.69. ScanSource shares last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 11,917 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

ScanSource Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $164,807.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,811.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $790,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,745. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

