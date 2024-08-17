ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.7 %

ScanSource stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $432,371.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $5,025,745. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

