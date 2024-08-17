ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ScanSource Stock Up 0.7 %
ScanSource stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Activity at ScanSource
In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $432,371.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $432,371.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $5,025,745. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ScanSource
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.