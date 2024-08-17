Scotiabank Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$23.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.67. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.47 and a 52 week high of C$28.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 4.0484262 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

