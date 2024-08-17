SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

