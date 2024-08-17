Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Announces Earnings Results

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter.

SNFCA opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Security National Financial by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

