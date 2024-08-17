SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1697 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

SEEK Price Performance

SKLTY opened at $29.35 on Friday. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

