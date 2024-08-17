SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 345.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $220.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.65.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

