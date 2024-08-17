SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1,211.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 975,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 233.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

