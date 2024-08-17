Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Drops By 14.3%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.63.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%.
About abrdn Global Income Fund
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
