Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Declines By 19.3%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 971,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.98 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

