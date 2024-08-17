Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Increases By 13.1%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALGS opened at $0.53 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

