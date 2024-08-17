Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Rises By 9.5%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

