Short Interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rises By 33.0%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $66,236.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,725,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,738 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $27,059.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 848,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,913. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,948 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

