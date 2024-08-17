Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Declines By 14.2%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALBT stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

