Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Grows By 11.8%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BTA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.97.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
