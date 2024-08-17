Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Grows By 11.8%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.