Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Drops By 29.9%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,000.0 days.

Shares of BZZUF opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. Buzzi has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $43.77.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

