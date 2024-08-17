Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Drops By 29.9%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,000.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Shares of BZZUF opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. Buzzi has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $43.77.
About Buzzi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.