Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Grows By 8.1%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,134,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,974,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.2 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

CDPYF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

