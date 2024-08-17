Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Declines By 14.1%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,682,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after buying an additional 457,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 480,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

